Revitalizing Essex: County launches initiative to revive Eastern Boulevard

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County and local leaders will spend next week finding ideas on revitalizing Essex - "one of the areas hit especially hard by the pandemic," said County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

Olszewski announced a new initiative Thursday called TAP (Technical Assistance Panel), which will convene from April 4 to 6 to find solutions "to complex structural and economic development challenges in Essex."

The revitalization efforts will focus on Eastern Boulevard between Back River Bridge and the 702 ramps.

Spanish interpretation will be provided at both the April 4 public meeting - at 5:30 p.m. at the Eastern Yacht Club (2330 Seneca Road) - and the April 6 public presentation - at 5:30 p.m., at the Eastern Yacht Club.

The county is collaborating with the EBCTF (Eastern Baltimore County Task Force), a volunteer committee that has spent the past five years working to reduce trash, graffiti, and rat infestation; spearhead beautification projects, including banners, flowers and now a new sculpture; and launched community initiatives like the Essex Farmers’ Market, a storefront façade program and a commercial security camera reimbursement program.

The revitalization initiative kicks off on April 4 with interviews with business owners and community leaders from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The public can complete an Online Feedback Survey by clicking here by April 8.

Olszewski said the county is "fully committed to a successful recovery and revitalization effort in the Essex community..."