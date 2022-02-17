Retired Harford County Sheriff's Office K9 dies at age 12

BALTIMORE — Harford County Sheriff's Office said a patrol K9 who worked from 2010 to 2016 has died.

Twelve-year-old Bullet died Monday evening, after being retired in 2016.

He was partnered with Senior Deputy Christopher Gibbons as a patrol dog.

The Sheriff's Office notes: "During his career Bullet had countless drug seizures, numerous criminal apprehensions and consistently was used to assist allied agencies. On his final night before retirement, Bullet assisted another agency in apprehending a suspect in a serious domestic incident. Our thoughts are with Senior Deputy Gibbons, and his family, in this difficult time."