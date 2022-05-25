Watch
Resources available for Marylanders to report school or student safety concerns

Posted at 12:55 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:55:40-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The State of Maryland wants to make sure that parents and community members alike are aware of the resources available to report school or student safety concerns.

Safe Schools Maryland is an anonymous and free reporting system that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year.

Tips can be reported by calling 1-833-632-7233 or clicking here.

The state also has resources for a number of school safety topics including bullying, transportation safety and emergency planning. You can view those resources here.

