Residents in certain city zip codes to be given preference for vaccine at Convention Center

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital is putting new focus on vaccinating vulnerable populations in city neighborhoods.

Previously, staff had worked to make sure that over 40 percent of appointments at the clinic went to city residents.

Now that M&T Bank Stadium is offering vaccines, that effort will expand.

“Getting vaccines into the arms of people who are most at risk of getting severe illness is the top priority,” said Dr. Jim Ficke, who works at Johns Hopkins.

To do this, six city zip codes will be given preference when scheduling a vaccine at the Convention Center.

The initiative comes after Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott had a little back and forth on whether vaccines are being distributed equitably.

“The inequity is really the fact that those who are the most disadvantage in the first place are the ones who are most severely affected by COVID disease and now the ones who are least able to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Chuck Callahan, who is with the University of Maryland Medical Center.

The University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins will team up to help residents make appointments, and provide transportation.

Those without internet wanting to make an appointment can call (443) 462-5511 from 9 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays.