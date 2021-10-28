Residents encouraged to enroll in health plans for 2022

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Open enrollment is here. State and local officials are urging residents to get covered for 2022.

Open enrollment is time for residents to enroll in a private health plan through Maryland Health Connection.

There are new subsidies for 2022 officials say will make health insurance more affordable, especially for those between 18 and 34 years old.

"A 28-year-old in Howard County earning approximately $30,000 per year can sign up on November first for a gold health care plan in 2022 for as little as $1 per month. Previously this plan could have cost approximately $70 per month,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

Maryland’s open enrollment period begins on November 1 and ends on December 15. Those who qualify for Medicaid, can apply any time of year.