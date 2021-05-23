Resident pulled from building during a 2-alarm fire in Abingdon Saturday night

ABINGDON, Md. — Abingdon Fire Company and Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were both on the scene of 2-alarm fire in Abingdon late Saturday night.

The fire, which involved an apartment building, happened in the 3500 block of Thomas Point Court.

According to the Abingdon Fire Company's Facebook post, crews arrived to a three story garden style apartment complex with heavy fire showing and requested a second alarm.

One occupant was rescued from the building by fire department personnel and deputies from Harford County Sheriff's Office.

There is no further information at this time.