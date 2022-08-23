Resident hospitalized after senior living apartment catches fire in Catonsville

Watch Now
<p>A Baltimor County Fire Department truck. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 1:12 PM, Aug 23, 2022
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Catonsville senior living apartment caught fire Tuesday morning, sending one resident to the hospital with burns.

Crews arrived at Clay Lodge Lane just after 9:20am to find fire coming from an apartment on the third floor of the complex.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

According to the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association, fire sprinklers inside the building helped knock the flames.

"This fire was first knocked down by residential fire sprinklers, undoubtedly preventing more serious injuries, even death," the Association tweeted.

The condition of the hospitalized resident is unknown at this time, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

