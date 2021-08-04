Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rescue crews are out in the Chesapeake Bay in search of a missing 21 year old boater

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
<p>HONOLULU, HI - JUNE 13: (FEATURE STORY - HONOLULU COAST GUARD PATROLS 7 OF 9) A life saver ring is shown June 13, 2002 aboard a Coast Guard boat on patrol in Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii. The Coast Guard has warned U.S. ports and ships of a possible terrorist attack by swimmers or divers. The Bush administration warned in May 2002 of possible terrorist activity by scuba divers. (Photo by Phil Mislinski/Getty Images).</p>
Decomposed body found inside retired Coast Guard boat in Massachusetts
Posted at 8:53 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 08:55:01-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Rescue crews are out in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday morning in search of a missing 21 year old boater.

Anne Arundel County Fire officials say he fell off a sailboat around 3:30pm south of Thomas Point.

Two others jumped from the boat to look for the man, but were unsuccessful in locating him.

Both had to be rescued by other boaters nearby.

A search for the missing boater was called off for the night around 9:30pm Tuesday.

Officials are now considering the search a recovery mission.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019