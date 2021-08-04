Rescue crews are out in the Chesapeake Bay in search of a missing 21 year old boater

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Rescue crews are out in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday morning in search of a missing 21 year old boater.

Anne Arundel County Fire officials say he fell off a sailboat around 3:30pm south of Thomas Point.

Two others jumped from the boat to look for the man, but were unsuccessful in locating him.

Both had to be rescued by other boaters nearby.

A search for the missing boater was called off for the night around 9:30pm Tuesday.

Officials are now considering the search a recovery mission.