Report: Wrong turns, low altitude levels contributed to plane crashing into electrical tower in Gaithersburg

WASHINGTON — A series of wrong turns and flying below minimum altitude levels appear to have contributed to a small plane crash in Gaithersburg last month.

It was the evening of November 27 when a private Mooney aircraft was headed to Montgomery County Airpark from New York, when it collided with a nearby electrical tower.

The plane became entangled in electrical cables about 100 feet in the air, causing mass power outages and school closures throughout Montgomery county.

According to a newly released report by the National Transportation Safety Board, inspectors discovered no engine problems after the crash.

"The engine exam revealed no pre-impact mechanical anomalies that would have prevented normal operation," the report stated.

The report revealed that the pilot chose a different method of approach than what was suggested by air traffic control.

"The pilot was advised to expect the RNAV/GPS A instrument approach procedure at GAI, but the pilot expressed a preference for the RNAV (GPS) RWY 14 approach procedure," the report says.

Despite air control providing the pilot with numerous waypoints for his chosen descent, he reportedly still made a series of ill-advised turns and near course reversals.

The report also highlights how the pilot failed to turn the plane to a different heading, after repeatedly being told to do so by the air controller.

"At one point, the controller requested that the pilot confirm he had the BEGKA waypoint and spelled it for him," investigators wrote in the report. "The pilot responded that he had entered the information incorrectly and was making the correction."

By the time any correction could be made, it was too late as the plane turned out to be flying well below minimum altitude levels.

"About 1.25 miles from the runway and left of the runway centerline, the airplane impacted and became suspended in a power line tower at an elevation about 600 ft msl and 100 ft agl.," the report concluded. "Between JOXOX and the collision with the tower, the airplane descended as low as 475 ft. The published field elevation at GAI was 539 ft msl."

Following the crash the pilot told a 911 dispatcher "I got down a little lower than I should have... I thought I was closer to the airport than I was...We could see the ground, but we couldn’t see in front.”

Per the report, conditions at the time were overcast with a ceiling of 200 feet above ground level, and 1.25 statute miles visibility in fog.

The crash left the pilot and the one passenger aboard with serious injuries.

Investigators say the pilot held a private certificate to operate single-engine land and instrument airplanes. His FAA third-class medical certificate was issued August 1, 2022, and he declared 1,432 total hours of flight experience on that date.

According to FAA and maintenance records, the involved aircraft was manufactured in 1977 and passed inspection as recently as February 1, 2022.

Read the full report below.

