Rumor of potentially armed student forces lockdown at middle school in Howard County

FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Nov 17, 2021
HANOVER, Md. — Thomas Viaduct Middle School in Howard County was placed on a modified lockdown Wednesday.

A student was rumored to have had a weapon in the building.

Police responded and are still on scene conducting a search, although no weapon or suspect has been found.

"Officers are on scene to investigate a rumor that a student brought a gun into the school. So far, there is no evidence to support this rumor," said Howard County Police Spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn. "The school has been on lockdown as a standard precaution. No one has been arrested."

Students and staff are currently safe and continuing instruction, but are not allowed to leave the building until police conclude their investigation.

