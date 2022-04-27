Fight at Digital Harbor High School leaves one injured

BALTIMORE — There is a large police presence at Digital Harbor High School in South Baltimore.

Initial reports were that multiple students were stabbed.

⚠️MULTIPLE EMS UNIT CALL⚠️

1100 blk Covington St 21230#Riverside@CouncilmanETC



3 #BCFDEMS transport units have been called for reported multiple injured patients. #BMORESBravest also on scene assisting with treatment. pic.twitter.com/sTeoQS7BLm — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 27, 2022

However school officials now say it was a fight between two girls.

One reportedly suffered minor injuries after being struck with an unknown object.

You may have heard there was an altercation today (4/27/22) at Digital Harbor High School. Previous reports of a stabbing are inaccurate. There is one student being treated for minor injuries. — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) April 27, 2022

