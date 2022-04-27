Watch
Fight at Digital Harbor High School leaves one injured

WMAR
Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 14:09:20-04

BALTIMORE — There is a large police presence at Digital Harbor High School in South Baltimore.

Initial reports were that multiple students were stabbed.

However school officials now say it was a fight between two girls.

One reportedly suffered minor injuries after being struck with an unknown object.

We have a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

