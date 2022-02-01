Watch
Report: Maryland short nearly 4,000 nurses

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 10:31:14-05

BALTIMORE — Maryland's nursing shortage has grown by 50 percent just since late summer.

That's according to a new report from the Maryland Hospital Association, who says there are over 3,900 current nursing vacancies in the state.

Despite omicron hospitalizations peaking, the number of COVID patients remains high leaving hospitals struggling to keep up.

The American Hospital Association reports that job postings for nurses are up 45 percent nationwide since January 2020, and 41 percent for other clinical staff.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 500,000 more nurses are expected to leave the workforce this year—bringing the national shortage to 1.1 million nurses.

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan has announced executive action and proposed the Health Care Heroes Act to help ease staffing challenges for hospitals.

