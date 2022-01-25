Report: Maryland man used stolen gun from Baltimore to murder two NYPD cops

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man used a gun stolen from Baltimore to murder two New York City Police officers on Friday.

LaShawn McNeil had been in Harlem visiting his mom.

On January 21 the mother called police to her apartment, after McNeil had reportedly threatened her.

Officers Jason Rivera, 22, Wilbert Mora and Sumit Sulan, both 27, responded to the scene.

McNeil opened fire, ambushing Rivera and Mora as they entered a room to speak with him. Both officers have since died.

McNeil was killed after being shot by Sulan, a rookie officer, who'd been waiting outside with McNeil's mother at the time of the incident.

Police officials said during a Friday news conference, that McNeil had shot the officers with a Glock 45 pistol that had been stolen out of Baltimore in 2017.

According to ABC News, a security guard had accused her 13-year old son of stealing her gun and selling it.

The gun was never recovered, and it's unclear how it ended up in McNeil's hands.

ABC reports that McNeil's criminal record dates back to 1998. He was on active probation for a previous drug charge at the time of his death. None of his five prior arrests appear to have taken place in Maryland.