Report: Baltimore County Councilperson bought and lived in home outside their elected district

TOWSON, Md. — An unnamed Baltimore County Council member is under scrutiny for buying and allegedly living in a home outside the district they represent.

The Inspector General on Tuesday released a detailed investigative report into the matter.

During an interview with the Inspector General's Office, the councilperson reportedly admitted to moving to a property 0.04 miles outside of their district in August 2021.

They told the Inspector General that the council attorney said it was okay as long as the they had resided in their district for two years prior to running for office.

The county charter however does not suggest that, here is what it says according to the Inspector General.

“At the time of his election and for two years prior thereto and during his full term of office, reside in a different one of the seven councilmanic districts.” [Baltimore County Charter Article II Section 201(a) Residence Requirement]

“If any member of the county council during his term of office shall move his residence from the councilmanic district in which he resided at the time of his election, his office shall be forthwith vacated." [Baltimore County Charter Article II Section 202(c) Change of Residence]

Upon learning more about the law, the council member claims to now stay in a one-bedroom apartment with a family member who lives in their elected district.

When asked for proof, the Councilperson told the Inspector General they paid $600 for this month’s rent and $200 last month, in addition to a BGE bill.

The Council member in October also signed an Amendment to Residential Lease Agreement, adding them as a resident or occupant of the apartment. They claim to stay at the location, on average four nights a week.

In their report, the Inspector General concluded the councilperson violated Article II, Section 202(c) of the Charter, but didn't intend to cover up the move from other members of the Council or the public.

Because the Charter does not contain any enforcement provisions pertaining to technical or substantive violations of County Council residency requirements, the Inspector General has referred their findings to the County Office of Law to determine any ramifications.



