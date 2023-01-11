Watch Now
Replica gun confiscated from 7-year-old at William B. Wade Elementary School

Posted at 7:04 PM, Jan 10, 2023
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff's Office confiscated a replica firearm from a 7-year-old at William B. Wade Elementary School Tuesday morning.

On Jan. 10, around 9:30 a.m., a student at the school reported to school administrators that another student was showing off what appeared to be a firearm to a group of students.

School personnel recovered the object and they determined it to be a replica firearm that shoots water pellets.

The 7-year-old student was not charged due to their age; however the school resource officer notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services as a matter of recordation and for possible follow-up services if needed.

The student could face disciplinary action through the CCPS.

