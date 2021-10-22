Repeat child sex offender sentenced to federal prison

BALTIMORE — A multi-time convicted child sex predator will spend the next 16 plus years behind bars, after federal investigators uncovered 26 videos of child porn on his electronic devices.

The latest investigation into 53-year-old Laurel resident, Barry Thomas Goldsborough, was launched in April 2019.

Detectives were tipped off that one of Goldsborough's online accounts had uploaded nearly six-dozen files of child pornography.

Following a November home raid, detectives discovered email threads where Goldsborough allegedly admitted to liking girls as young as eight-years-old, and having sex with one who was just 11.

During this time period, Goldsborough was already serving 72-months on federal supervised release for two prior convictions out of Maryland and Tennessee.

His record in Maryland goes as far back as 2005, when he received a one year suspended jail sentence in Baltimore County for possession of child pornography.

In 2015, Goldsborough was convicted in Howard County for failing to register as a sex offender. He received only two-days in jail for that offense.

The current sentence includes a lifetime of supervised release once his prison time is up.

