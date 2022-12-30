Watch Now
Repairman killed by fallen machinery at Cecil County Landfill

Posted at 11:23 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 11:31:55-05

ELKTON, Md. — A tragic industrial accident in Cecil County Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office said a repairman died after being crushed by a piece of heavy machinery at the landfill on Old East Philadelphia Road in Elkton.

Christopher Stephen Brown, 37, was reportedly trying to fix some equipment when it accidentally fell on top, leaving him trapped underneath.

Other workers apparently witnessed the incident and tried freeing Brown, but he died on scene.

At the time of his death, Brown had been working for a company contracted through the County.

The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health has been called in to assist with the investigation.

