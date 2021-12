ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is going to be repairing deteriorated sections of MD 908 (Skidmore Drive) in Anne Arundel County starting Monday, December 6.

Crews will work between MD 179 (Saint Margarets Road) and Oceanic Drive between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weekdays.

The work is scheduled to be done in mid-December.