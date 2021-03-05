Menu

Rep. Ruppersburger tours vaccine clinic in Randallstown

Rep. Ruppersburger tours vaccine clinic
Posted at 5:39 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 17:39:54-05

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A US lawmaker is hearing your COVID concerns directly.

On Friday, Congressman Dutch Ruppersburger toured the vaccination center at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown.

He used the opportunity to not just walk abound, but to listen to healthcare workers concerns.

After the tour, he spoke with WMAR, saying America is doing a good job fighting the virus, but there's more that can be done.

"We really need to focus on what we're going to do to help people, help citizens, USA first, every citizen in our country should be able to be a part of this process and if we do, we're going to beat this thing," he said.

The congressman also used the appearance to push the Senate to pass the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

