Rep. Jamie Raskin, Gov. Hogan introduce Thomas Bloom Raskin Act set to go into effect July 1

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin joined Governor Larry Hogan on Monday to introduce the Thomas Bloom Raskin Act, which is set to go into effect on July 1.

The new law directs the Maryland Department of Health to establish an opt-in mental health services phone call program through 2-1-1 Maryland.

Those who have opted in will periodically get a call from officials checking in, who can connect them with mental health services if needed.

Maryland lawmakers unanimously passed the bill during the 2021 General Assembly. It was officially signed into law on April 13.

