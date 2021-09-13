Renovations at The Ambassador unveiled

BALTIMORE — We got a look at the updated Ambassador Theater in Northwest Baltimore on Monday!

The Ambassador was originally built as a big screen movie house.

Artspace bought it in 2019, with plans to restore it as an art and cultural hub. They collaborated with the community as they worked on improving it.

On Monday, they unveiled marquee and facade upgrades.

"To see this theater soon to be restored as an institution in our community and somewhere where the young folks and young artists of Baltimore will be able to grow and hone their craft fills me with excitement," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We can no longer be an administration and city that just goes out and says okay we're going to focus in on bringing new people and new things we have to invest in the people and communities that have stayed here in Baltimore for so long and Northwest Baltimore is the biggest example of that."

The theater will offer working studio spaces and there will also be a large rentable dance theater.