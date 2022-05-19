Renaissance Row set to open new apartments in historic Park Heights neighborhood

BALTIMORE — Park Heights is adding a new set of apartments to their historic neighborhood.

Pennrose and Park Heights (PHR) will be celebrating the grand opening of Renaissance Row apartments, an 84-unit affordable mixed-use community.

It will transform blighted housing into one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for low-income families. The 2,300 square feet of office space included will serves as the new headquarters for PHR.

Eight units are set aside for residents earning up to 30% of the Area Median income (AMI) and 76 units are reserved for those earning up to 60% AMI.

Some of the features in the apartments include brand-new kitchens with electric range, washer and dryer and central A/C.

Community amenities include a fitness center and a teen game room.

