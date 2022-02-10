Remembering two fallen Harford County heroes

Harford County remembered two fallen heroes Thursday.

Six years ago, senior deputy Patrick Dailey and deputy first class Mark Logsdon were killed in the line of duty.

They were shot and killed by a wanted man in Abingdon.

Thursday there was a memorial for them.

it included a moment of silence, a radio transmission and sirens from a volunteer fire company, and brief remarks from their loved ones.

Observers also took time to honor other first responders who died in the line of duty in our state within the last two months.

"Today come together we not only remember Pat and Mark, but we remember that we continue to lose those folks that serve us at the risk of their lives and fortunes which is in the motto of Harford County. They risk that every day to protect us,” said Harford County Executive Barry Glassman.

Nic Habel from Bel Air High School played the taps at Thursday’s ceremony.