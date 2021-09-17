Remembering the Baltimore Crab King

Baltimore has lost its Crab King.

We called him “Mr. Bill” but Steve Eliades made Mr. Bill’s Terrace Inn in Essex. Yesterday Mr Steve died.

His father Mr. Bill started a check cashing place on Eastern Boulevard. Steve said, “'Ya know dad lets start selling crabs.”

Dad did not like the idea. Steve pushed and won and Baltimore had a treasure at the terrace. You walk in and you will see Steve’s Corner.

It is like a museum with every Baltimore favorite in a frame.

Steve would greet you at the stand. Know you by name. Know your kids by name. He would bark into his microphone but that over the air laugh was memorable.

Paper would peel off and a dozen of hot steamed crabs would pile up on your table. Complete with Steve’s homemade seasoning.

Mr. Steve wanted to make it to 83. He did. He died on his granddaughters birthday.

Friday, you are invited to celebrate Steve’s life at the Terrace starting at 6pm.