Remembering Ted Venetoulis

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — After the scandal years of Agnew and Anderson, Baltimore County needed to calm the political waters and they elected Ted Venetoulis.

The former democratic boss of Baltimore has died at the age of 87.

After four years in Towson, he ran for governor losing the primary to Harry Hughes. Ted was the campaign manager for William Donalds Schaefers first run for mayor.

He became known as TV Ted for his analysis during an election. He was very close to the D'Alesandro family. You'd see him leading Tommy over the track at Pimlico.

Ted went on to own the Towson Times, but tried time after time to buy the Baltimore Sun. He believed in local journalism, reporting on all voices and tonight we report Ted Venetoulis has died.