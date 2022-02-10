Remembering deputies killed in the line of duty six years ago

HARFORD COUNTY — Six year ago, two Harford County Sheriff's Deputies were shot and killed in the line of duty. Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were shot on February 10, 2016 after responding to a call about a suspicious person at the Panera Bread restaurant in Abindgon. Dailey was shot by the suspect as he spoke with him, while logsdon died in a shootout with the victim. There will be several events to commemorate their lives. County Executive Barry Glassman ordered flags at government buildings to be lowered to half staff Thusday. Firefighters from the Bel Air fire volunteer company will sound a siren and put out a special radio transmission at noon. There will also be a moment of silence and a brief ceremony at the Harford county government building in main street Bel Air. The county's administrative office will be lit up in blue to show support for those officers and law enforcement.