ANNAPOLIS — Today marks four years since a man shot and killed five people at the capital gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith were murdered.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony for those victims at the guardians of the first amendment memorial on compromise street.

Following the wreath laying, there will be artwork honoring the victims unveiled at Annapolis City Hall.

It's scheduled for 9:30 this morning.