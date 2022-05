REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A Reisterstown pregnancy center was vandalized with graffiti this past weekend, police confirmed.

Baltimore County officers were called to Alpha Pregnancy Center, in the 300 block of Main Street, for a report of destruction of property.

Police reported seeing statements written in graffiti, including "You're antichoice" and "Not a clinic."

Police are still investigating the reported vandalism.

Officers have not said if there is surveillance video of the incident.