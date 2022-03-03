Reisterstown man sentenced to 25-years for attempting to rape woman hired to clean his home

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A Reisterstown man will spend the next 25-years behind bars for attempting to rape a woman who was hired to clean his home.

It happened back in September 2020 on Valley Hill Drive.

Kelly Branch, 29, told the victim he couldn't pay after the victim had already started the job.

When the victim tried to leave, prosecutors say Branch prevented her from doing so and tried to rape her.

She was able to eventually escape and call 911

In court, prosecutors raised Branch's criminal record to the judge.

At the time of the attack, he was on probation for a 2018 assault for which he spent three-and-a half years in prison.

In 2012, Branch was also convicted of a robbery in Baltimore County which resulted in an 8-year jail sentence. But he only ended up serving nine-months.

This time, the sentence comes without the possibility of parole.

