REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Multiple fire companies were called to respond to a house fire in a wooded part of Reisterstown on Monday. The incident involved a "mayday" call at one point for firefighters to evacuate, and there were reports that access to water was a major issue.

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. on a cul-de-sac of Sunnymeadow Lane, near Soldiers Delight.

There was no official word by Tuesday about injuries or property damage.