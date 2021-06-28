Registration is open for Baltimore Blast summer soccer camps

Your kids can learn soccer from the professionals by taking part in a summer soccer camp through the Baltimore Blast.

According to their website, there are 30 camps going on throughout the summer across the Baltimore Metropolitan area for youth soccer players ages 5-13. All camps are led by Blast players.

Each camper receives a complimentary shirt and Blast soccer ball. For more information on how to register, click here.

Let us know about events going on in your community by recording a shout out and emailing it to lauren.cook@wmar.com. We will air it on Good Morning Maryland.