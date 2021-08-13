Registered sex offender arrested for child porn production, victims between ages 1-14

FREDERICK, md. — Dennis James Harrison, age 38, was arrested on Thursday in the 10000 block of Rocky Ridge Road, in Rocky Ridge, Maryland.

Harrison, a registered sex offender, admitted to the production of some of the recovered child sexual abuse materials. Detectives estimate the children range in age from 1-to-14-years-old.

FCSO deputies transported Harrison to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. His 10 charges are for knowingly possessing photographs depicting an individual under 16-years-old engaged in sexual conduct and one count of photographing a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more cases like this across Frederick County,” said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. “Today’s technological advancements make it easier than ever to access illicit websites and we want to remind everyone on how serious these offenses are.”

For anyone exposed to CSAM online, you can immediately report this at www.cybertipline.org [cybertipline.org] . For more information on child sexual exploitation, review this pdf, https://bit.ly/3lqKjDB [bit.ly] .

To report additional information about this case, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-063631.