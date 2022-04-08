Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Reginald F. Lewis Museum to open memorial on the history of lynching in Maryland

Reginald F. Lewis Museum.jpg
Reginald F. Lewis Museum via Facebook
Reginald F. Lewis Museum set to reopen to the public on Thursday
Reginald F. Lewis Museum.jpg
Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 16:24:32-04

BALTIMORE — Often times the grimmest parts of our history are the most important ones to remember and learn from.

This morning, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen highlighted a museum exhibit with that exact idea in mind.

"We have to shine a light on our past, the good, the bad, and the ugly," said Van Hollen.

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American Heritage will open a permanent memorial on the history of lynching in Maryland. That memorial is due in part to funding Senator Van Hollen pushed for in the senate.

The senator was also joined by the executive director of the museum and talked about the importance of this memorial.

"We are excited to begin to think about what a an exhibition and memorial can look like as we honor those who are known, but frankly, those who are unknown, as well," said Terri Lee Freeman.

The museum has not said when the memorial will open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019