Regency Furniture Stadium opens as statewide mass vaccination site in Charles County

WALDORF — A statewide mass vaccination center in Waldorf is open.

With support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Maryland opened a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Regency Furniture Stadium, a minor-league baseball stadium.

The center opened for operation in early March. The site will be the fourth statewide mass vaccination site, following two in Baltimore City and one in Prince George’s County, and will be open to all state residents.

The state is averaging a new record-high 30,387 shots per day. The drive-thru operation is being run in the stadium's parking lot in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency with more than 80 members of the Maryland National Guard.

“Ensuring that all Marylanders have access to COVID-19 vaccines is our priority,” said Mark Stuart, President of Regency Furniture. “We are committed to doing all we can to help our community stay healthy and we value the opportunity to support our communities in such a meaningful way.”

Marylanders can make appointments through the state's telephone hotline at 1-855-MD-GO-VAX, which is 1-855-634-6829 or by going online at covidvax.maryland.gov

Vaccinations are being administered 7 days a week at the ballpark from 8 AM-6 PM.