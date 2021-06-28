Refocused Vegan says 'We're Open Baltimore'

BALTIMORE — Looking to try a new spot?

Refocused vegan wants you to know it's open Baltimore!

The restaurant has been around for two-and-a-half years.

It's located on north Eutaw street.

We're told one of the best sellers is vegan mac and cheese.

But, you'll find plenty of other dishes on the menu.

"There are good vegan foods that aren't necessarily just plants. Some people are so afraid of salads. But we have other things. A lot of good offerings such as like subs and burgers and wraps and quesadillas...Lovely food here...That you would love and you probably wouldn't even know it was vegan if you weren't here."

The hours are NOON until 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

And NOON until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays.

And he says they plan to open up on Tuesdays and Wednesdays very soon.

For other stores and restaurants saying 'We're open Baltimore,' head to our website www.wmar2news.com/Open