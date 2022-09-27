Red Sox pay tribute to fallen Baltimore firefighters

BOSTON, Mass. — The Red Sox paid tribute to three fallen Baltimore firefighters during a baseball game in Boston on Monday.

The team flashed pictures of Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Firefighter Paramedic Kenneth Lacayo and Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler on the Fenway Park jumbotron during a break in the game. Lieutenant Butrim was a lifelong Red Sox fan.

According to a Tweet from the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734, Boston firefighters also hosted Baltimore firefighters for the day.

Butrim, Lacayo and Sadler died while battling a vacant rowhome fire on Stricker Street last January.

The families of the firefighters called for action on vacant homes from Baltimore City Council in July.

They asked city leaders to reduce the number of vacant homes because of the dangers posed to first responders who show up there.

