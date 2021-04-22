Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Red Cross offering Amazon gift cards for blood donations this May

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Spencer Platt
<p>Mike Johnson, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, unloads bags of ice for people in need after Hurricane Katrina September 14, 2005 in Biloxi, Mississippi.</p>
Charities including Red Cross, Salvation Army, cancel events connected to Trump
Posted at 10:07 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 10:07:03-04

BALTIMORE — The American Red Cross is looking for donors, especially those with type O blood.

Anyone giving blood, platelets or plasma in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane.

Plus, if you donate from May 1-15 you will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by email courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Although the Red Cross is not testing to diagnose illness, they can potentially identify antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The plasma from routine blood and platelet donations that test positive for high levels of antibodies, may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients.

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that anyone not feeling well stay home.

The Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait.

Throughout May, there are several drives throughout the state. To find one, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020