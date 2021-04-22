Red Cross offering Amazon gift cards for blood donations this May

BALTIMORE — The American Red Cross is looking for donors, especially those with type O blood.

Anyone giving blood, platelets or plasma in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane.

Plus, if you donate from May 1-15 you will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by email courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Although the Red Cross is not testing to diagnose illness, they can potentially identify antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The plasma from routine blood and platelet donations that test positive for high levels of antibodies, may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients.

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that anyone not feeling well stay home.

The Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait.

Throughout May, there are several drives throughout the state. To find one, click here.

