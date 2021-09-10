Recovering from Ida: How to get help filing claims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought flooding, damaging wind and tornadoes to some parts of Maryland last week.

If your home had the windows broken, the roof ripped off, or anything in between, now is the time to review your options.

The Maryland Insurance Administration says it will help people figure out how to file claims and review their policies.

It held a special workshop tonight.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos says it's a complicated process and that people should come forward if they need help.

"So we just want to be able to help people and put out information about what to think about going forward," she said. "I think everyone should check their insurance policies, make sure it covers trees going through the roof or flooding or things like that."

Going forward, Odette says to think about this storm and how it impacted where you live.

If you're up for a policy change, consider adding a little more storm damage protection to it just in case.