Record Mother's Day spending expected to reach nearly $32 billion

BALTIMORE — Sunday, May 8 is Mother's Day, and people have many different ways to celebrate.

Some people like to share their thoughts in a greeting card, buy their mom something special, or treat her to a nice meal.

The National Restaurant Association did a Mother's Day survey and it found most people's Mother's Day restaurant plans are to take mom out to lunch, followed by dinner, then brunch, with the least popular being a mother's day breakfast.

Anyone having trouble getting reservations might have more luck making plans for breakfast.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), the top three gifts for mom this year are getting her a greeting card, buying her flowers if you can find them, and taking her out for a special outing like to a restaurant for a Mother's Day brunch.

Jewelry also is a very popular gift this year.

According to the NRF, about 41% of consumers say they plan to give their moms some jewelry this year.

Overall, the National Retail Federation projects a record $32 billion in spending for this Mother's Day.

Despite rising inflation and soaring prices, spending is up $3.6 billion this year.

Limited interaction with families during two years of the pandemic might also play a role in many who are just happy and thankful to be able to celebrate being together with their moms again.

NRF senior director of industry and consumer insights, Katherine Cullen said “that increase in spending is not just being driven by something like inflation, it's by more consumers participating in different parts of the holidays and really looking to splurge on their moms."

Besides taking mom out to eat this Sunday, another popular option is showing appreciation by making her a home cooked meal.

For those who can't cook or get a reservation at their mom’s favorite restaurant, there's always takeout or delivery.