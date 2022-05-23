"Reckless speeding vehicles" at Arundel Mills Walmart lead to attempted-murder charges

HANOVER, Md. — A group of cars speeding at the Arundel Mills Walmart Saturday evening led to a Baltimore woman being charged with attempted murder, after she allegedly drove a vehicle toward police officers.

Anne Arundel County police arrested A’Keirra Patrice Dana Smith, 22, after officers responded for a report of reckless speeding vehicles at the Walmart on Arundel Mills Circle at about 7 p.m. May 21.

Police said in a statement:

While officers were attempting to disperse the crowd, one vehicle intentionally drove toward and nearly struck several officers, and, while fleeing through the parking lot, ultimately crashed into an occupied police vehicle.

Both the officer and Smith were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of reckless endangerment, failing to obey a reasonable and lawful order, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering police, and resisting arrest, according to online court records.

She was ordered held without bond Sunday.