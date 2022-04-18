Recent convict with antique-style revolver in Louis Vuitton bag arrested in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police apprehended a suspect after they saw an "imprint of a handgun" in his Louis Vuitton bag, in west Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester area Friday morning.

The Baltimore City Crime Gun Intelligence center posted a photo of the handbag and an antique-looking gun that the suspect allegedly threw into a yard after he ran from police.

Western District officers were patrolling the area of North Carey near Laurens, due to recent violence, at about 10 a.m. April 15.

They saw the suspect with an imprint of a handgun in the bag. When the suspect was ultimately apprehended, police learned he was on parole after being recently released from prison.