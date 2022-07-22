Rec-stravaganza fun returns for children in Baltimore for first time since 2019

BALTIMORE — It was a child’s paradise in Druid Park Friday afternoon.

Karate, horses, water slides, it was all part of the city's rec-stravaganza.

Baltimore Recreation and Parks puts it together for the children participating in the city's 40 camps.

The event was back in person for the first time since 2019.

Organizers said they want to make sure the campers have time to just be children, especially after isolation during the pandemic.

“They have to come out and just be communal and have fun without seeing a television," Chief of Recreation for Baltimore Recreation and Parks Darryl Sutton said. “You see the grass and you just want to go for it when you're a kid, and so we just want to supervise that and make sure the fun is safe. At the end of the day kids will be kids and we want them to come out and enjoy our beautiful parks”

Organizers said the big favorites was the water park and the horses.