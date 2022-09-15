Ravens to honor Siragusa, Ferguson Sunday before home opener

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are just a few days from their home opener against the Miami Dolphins. When they take the field Sunday, the team will honor two former Ravens.

Back in June, former Ravens Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson died. Siragusa was just 55 years old. Ferguson died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 26.

The Ravens are paying tribute to them with helmet decals featuring their names and numbers. The team will wear the decals all season. M&T Bank Stadium will have a wall wrap honoring them as well.

About 15 minutes before kickoff, Siragusa's family will be on the field for a special tribute and moment of silence. Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome will present Kelly Siragusa, Goose's wife, with flowers.

Siragusa was a key member of the Ravens' defense during their first Super Bowl run.

After players are introduced, there will be another moment of silence for Ferguson. He played just three season with the Ravens and was a third-round pick in 2019.

Ferguson's family will be on the Ravens sideline as honorary game captains. General Manager Eric DeCosta will present them with flowers.