Ravens still have decisions to make about remaining free agents

BALTIMORE — With the news of wide receiver Sammy Watkins signing a one-year deal with the Packers, the Ravens have eight remaining unrestricted free agents.

In Watkins case, he wasn't expected to resign as he fell down the depth chart with the emergence of Rashod Bateman.

With the draft only two weeks away, the Ravens have some questions about these free agents:



ILB L.J. Fort

RB Devonta Freeman

OLB Justin Houston

OLB Pernell McPhee

RB Latavius Murray

OT David Sharpe

CB Jimmy Smith

NT Brandon Williams

Watkins now becomes the 10th Ravens free agent to sign a deal elsewhere. All of the former Ravens signed one-year deals.