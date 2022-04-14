Ravens still have decisions to make about remaining free agents

BALTIMORE — With the news of wide receiver Sammy Watkins signing a one-year deal with the Packers, the Ravens have eight remaining unrestricted free agents.
In Watkins case, he wasn't expected to resign as he fell down the depth chart with the emergence of Rashod Bateman.
With the draft only two weeks away, the Ravens have some questions about these free agents:
- ILB L.J. Fort
- RB Devonta Freeman
- OLB Justin Houston
- OLB Pernell McPhee
- RB Latavius Murray
- OT David Sharpe
- CB Jimmy Smith
- NT Brandon Williams
Watkins now becomes the 10th Ravens free agent to sign a deal elsewhere. All of the former Ravens signed one-year deals.
Here are the 10 Ravens free agents who have signed elsewhere:— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 14, 2022
Anthony Averett (LV)
Chris Board (DET)
Bradley Bozeman (CAR)
DeShon Elliott (DET)
Justin Ellis (NYG)
Josh Johnson (DEN)
Eric Tomlinson (DEN)
Sammy Watkins (GB)
Chris Westry (CAR)
Tavon Young (CHI)