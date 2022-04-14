Watch
Ravens still have decisions to make about remaining free agents

Sammy Watkins
Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins catches a pass during NFL football organized team activities Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Owings Mills, MD.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Sammy Watkins
Posted at 3:43 PM, Apr 14, 2022
BALTIMORE — With the news of wide receiver Sammy Watkins signing a one-year deal with the Packers, the Ravens have eight remaining unrestricted free agents.

In Watkins case, he wasn't expected to resign as he fell down the depth chart with the emergence of Rashod Bateman.

With the draft only two weeks away, the Ravens have some questions about these free agents:

  • ILB L.J. Fort
  • RB Devonta Freeman
  • OLB Justin Houston
  • OLB Pernell McPhee
  • RB Latavius Murray
  • OT David Sharpe
  • CB Jimmy Smith
  • NT Brandon Williams

Watkins now becomes the 10th Ravens free agent to sign a deal elsewhere. All of the former Ravens signed one-year deals.

