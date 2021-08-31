Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ravens, Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation donate $1 million in Ida relief funds

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nick Wass
<p><strong>16. M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)</strong></p><p><strong>Opened: 1998</strong></p><p><strong>Capacity: 71,008</strong></p><p>(Getty Images)</p>
Baltimore Ravens to host 'Play Like a Raven Football Clinic'
Posted at 6:38 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 18:38:07-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation have announced they're donating $1 million to support Hurricane Ida relief funds in New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana areas.

The organization says the donation will assist The Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.

"The Ravens have a special connection with New Orleans, which is filled with wonderful people who are now in great need," the organization wrote. "The community treated our organization with first-class hospitality throughout the week of Super Bowl XLVII. We have great affection for the city and its people, so it was especially important for us to aid their recovery efforts."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019