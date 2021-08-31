Ravens, Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation donate $1 million in Ida relief funds

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation have announced they're donating $1 million to support Hurricane Ida relief funds in New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana areas.

The organization says the donation will assist The Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.

"The Ravens have a special connection with New Orleans, which is filled with wonderful people who are now in great need," the organization wrote. "The community treated our organization with first-class hospitality throughout the week of Super Bowl XLVII. We have great affection for the city and its people, so it was especially important for us to aid their recovery efforts."