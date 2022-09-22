Ravens set to add veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul

BALTIMORE — The Ravens signed Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year contract Thursday afternoon.

The news comes from ESPN's Adam Schefter and he joins the outside linebacker duo of Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston.

Pierre-Paul will look to add to a Baltimore pass rush that has only registered four sacks in two games.

He visited the Ravens in June, but this time he made a deal with the team.

Formerly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in his final season, he had 2.5 sacks. During this time, he was bothered by a torn rotator cuff.

He also helped lead the Buccaneers to a superbowl in 2020, registering a team-leading 9.5 sacks in the regular season.