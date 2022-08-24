Ravens RB Edwards to start season on PUP, miss at least first four games

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will miss a key member of their offense to start the season.

On Tuesday, the Ravens announced they've placed running back Gus Edwards on the reserve-physically unable to perform list. That means he'll miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Edwards tore his ACL last year just a few plays after cornerback Marcus Peters tore his ACL at the same practice.

"I'd say Gus is still on schedule. I expect him to play quite a bit of football this year." Coach Harbaugh on RB Gus Edwards pic.twitter.com/K25OQrM2ah — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 23, 2022

Edwards has not played since signing a two-year, $10 million dollar extension last summer.

If he's healthy, Edwards could make his debut October 9 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.