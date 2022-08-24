Watch Now
Ravens RB Edwards to start season on PUP, miss at least first four games

Shawn Stepner
Posted at 8:10 AM, Aug 24, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Ravens will miss a key member of their offense to start the season.

On Tuesday, the Ravens announced they've placed running back Gus Edwards on the reserve-physically unable to perform list. That means he'll miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Edwards tore his ACL last year just a few plays after cornerback Marcus Peters tore his ACL at the same practice.

Edwards has not played since signing a two-year, $10 million dollar extension last summer.

If he's healthy, Edwards could make his debut October 9 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

