BALTIMORE — Looking to get some new Ravens gear?

Their pop-up shop is back at M&T Bank Stadium.

It will be open through Saturday, January 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

You can find exclusive merchandise and swag.

"I came to get some gear for this weekend. Got the puppy a hat and had to get myself a pen and a hat to wear this weekend to root for the Ravens," said a customer of the shop.

Free parking is available in Lot B.