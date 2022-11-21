Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ravens Pop-Up Shop returns!

Ravens Pop-Up Shop register.JPG
<a href="https://www.baltimoreravens.com/fans/pop-up-shop/">https://www.baltimoreravens.com/fans/pop-up-shop/</a><br/>
Ravens Pop-Up Shop register.JPG
Ravens Pop-Up Shop Jackets.JPG
Ravens Pop-Up Shop Jersey.JPG
Posted at 8:16 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 08:16:11-05

BALTIMORE, Md — The Ravens are the best team in the AFC North right now and with a 7-3 record, who doesn’t want to show their purple pride with some new apparel? The official Ravens Pop-up Shop returns to M&T Stadium tomorrow!

The shop will be here until the 26th with a temporary closure on Thanksgiving. Shoppers can visit any time between 11am and 7 pm. Fans will need to enter through gate A on W Hamburg St and can park for free in lot B.

The Ravens Pop-Up Shop will have items exclusive to the shop. They say this will be the Ravens largest selection of products for not only men and women, but children too. Shoppers can expect to find outerwear, headwear, t-shirts, novelties, jerseys, and a lot more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices