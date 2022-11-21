BALTIMORE, Md — The Ravens are the best team in the AFC North right now and with a 7-3 record, who doesn’t want to show their purple pride with some new apparel? The official Ravens Pop-up Shop returns to M&T Stadium tomorrow!

The shop will be here until the 26th with a temporary closure on Thanksgiving. Shoppers can visit any time between 11am and 7 pm. Fans will need to enter through gate A on W Hamburg St and can park for free in lot B.

The Ravens Pop-Up Shop will have items exclusive to the shop. They say this will be the Ravens largest selection of products for not only men and women, but children too. Shoppers can expect to find outerwear, headwear, t-shirts, novelties, jerseys, and a lot more.