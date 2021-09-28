Ravens players train with Special Olympics athletes

BALTIMORE — After that exciting win Sunday night, you’d think the Ravens players and coaches would want to take a day to relax and celebrate.

Nope— they hit the field at Morgan State to give back to the community.

“It gives us a chance to come out here from the relationships we built years ago to rekindle them and see the guys," said Tight End Nick Boyle. "Encourage them to get out exercise and have fun with football.”

While Ravens, coaches, and players trained and played with the Special Olympics athletes to become better players— they were learning so much from them.

“These guys are truly amazing," Boyle said. "They inspire us and I communicate with these guys throughout the whole year through Instagram and what not. They are always encouraging me through good times and bad times and it’s just awesome to come out and do field drills with them.”

The players went through the drills that the Ravens do.

It’s an event that NFL Play 60 and the Special Olympics partner up for every year.

Andy Moscoso is a Special Olympics Athlete who plays quarterback for his team.

“My favorite part of this event is seeing all the athletes," said Moscoso. "Meeting new friends and making new friends. Seeing the Ravens players and coaches, all of the above basically.”

Briana Vaughn, the Director of Ravens Community Relations, said they weren’t able to do the event because of COVID the last two years.

“Honestly throughout COVID a lot of us became lazy people," Vaughn said. "Being able to host these events, being able to be back in the community and also show gratitude to Morgan State because this is the first time we’ve been able to conduct this clinic with them. We’re so grateful they allowed us to be out here. It’s of the utmost importance that we are out here showing our faces. Letting the community know we are still here and that we still want to be active with them.”

The drills improve their quickness and skill.

The smiles and relationships built create a lifetime of memories for everyone involved.